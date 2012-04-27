* Q1 adj EPS $1.39 vs est $1.34

* Sees Q2 adj EPS $1.09-$1.24 vs est $1.05

* Sees Q2 rev $525-$550 mln vs est $544.1 mln

* Shares down 3 pct, after market

By Supantha Mukherjee

April 26 Coinstar Inc reported a higher quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates, helped mainly by growth at its Redbox unit, but forecast second-quarter revenue mostly below analysts' expectations.

Shares of the company, which courted controversy with Hollywood Studios for Redbox's $1-a-night DVDs, were down 3 percent in extended trading.

For the second quarter, the electronic kiosk company expects to earn $1.09 to $1.24 a share excluding items, on revenue of $525 million to $550 million.

Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.05 a share, on revenue of $544.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Bellevue, Washington-based Redbox offers self-service movie rentals at over 30,000 kiosks across the United States, and the DVD rental unit contributed nearly 90 percent of Coinstar's revenue in the latest quarter.

The company's revenue are dependent on release schedules of movies, Chief Financial Officer J. Scott Di Valerio told Reuters in an interview.

"If you look at the box office for the titles that are going to be available for us in the second quarter, it is down 13 percent," he said.

The company has also formed a joint venture with Verizon Communications Inc to sell video services that compete with those of Netflix Inc.

The venture will combine the Redbox DVD rental kiosk business with an Internet video offering from Verizon, including mobile offerings, in the second half of the year.

Di Valerio said Coinstar will divulge details about the new offering closer to its launch.

Reuters had earlier reported, citing sources, that the new service's price will start from around $6 a month for movie streaming and one DVD rental at a time from the Redbox kiosks.

For the first quarter, Coinstar said income from continuing operations was $53.7 million, or $1.65 a share, compared with $14.8 million, or 46 cents a share a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.39 a share.

Revenue rose 34 percent to $568.2 million. Redbox revenue was up 39 percent at $502.9 million.

Shares of the company, which have gained a third of their value in the last three months, fell $2.01 in aftermarket trading on Thursday. The stock closed at $67.51 in regular trading on the Nasdaq.