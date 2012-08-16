By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Aug 16 Shares of Coinstar Inc rose as
much as 10 percent after the New York Post reported that the
operator of Redbox video rental kiosks was looking to sell
itself, but analysts are skeptical about the possibility of a
deal.
Coinstar has been in discussions with an undisclosed private
equity firm for several months and the talks are heating up, the
newspaper reported, quoting unnamed sources.
When contacted, Coinstar said it does not comment on rumors
or speculation.
Analysts said they were unaware of any talks and the
company's stock is moving on unfounded rumors.
"If I haven't heard it, it hasn't happened," said Wedbush
Securities analyst Michael Pachter, who is rated five-stars for
the accuracy of his earnings estimates on Coinstar, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
Coinstar, which initially used to operate coin-vending
machines, later acquired DVD rental company Redbox. Redbox
offers self-service movie rentals at over 30,000 kiosks across
the United States and accounted for about 90 percent of
Coinstar's revenue.
Analysts believe the company has too many growth drivers
ahead to consider a sale at this stage.
"We continue to believe that Redbox is now dominating a
rental segment that will see consumer demand for many years to
come," B. Riley & Co analyst Eric Wold said.
If the company is looking to sell something to a private
equity group, it might just be the coin-counting business, Wold
said.
Coinstar also formed a joint venture with Verizon
Communications Inc earlier this year to sell video
services that compete with those of Netflix Inc.
The venture will combine the Redbox DVD rental kiosk
business with an Internet video offering from Verizon, including
mobile services, in the second half of the year.
Although, the company forecast full-year revenue largely
below estimates last month on rollout delays in Canada, it
dominates the DVD rental business and generates a significant
level of free cash flow, analysts said.
However, the capacity to generate steady cash coupled with
low investment needs might attract a potential suitor.
"The company is nearly at a point where it does not have to
invest as much in deploying kiosks, so the cash flow is very
positive for private equity," First Analysis Corp analyst Larry
Berlin said.
Coinstar, which had a market value of $1.51 billion at
Wednesday close, has lost about 14 percent of its stock value in
the last six months.
The company said on Monday Chief Operating Officer Gregg
Kaplan, who founded Redbox in 2002, will be leaving next year.
Coinstar's shares gave up some of their gains from the
morning and were up 6 percent at $51.30 in afternoon trade on
the Nasdaq on Thursday. The stock touched an intra-day high of
$53.21.