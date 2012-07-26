(Corrects paragraph one to compare core diluted EPS from cont
ops with analysts' estimates)
July 26 Coinstar Inc posted a
higher-than-expected profit on growing market share in the
physical rental segment, but revenue came in below analysts'
estimates.
Net income for the Redbox kiosk owner rose to $36.9 million,
or $1.11 per share, in the second quarter from $26.7 million, or
83 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 22 percent to $532.2 million.
Core diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
were $1.25.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.16 per
share, on revenue of $545.03 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Roshni Menon)