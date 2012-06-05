NEW YORK, June 5 Coinstar Inc, known
for its Redbox movie rental and its namesake coin-counting
kiosks, is now planning to roll out Rubi coffee kiosks featuring
Seattle's Best Coffee beverages in groceries, drugstores and
mass merchants.
The partnership will help Seattle's Best Coffee, part of
Starbucks Corp, take its premium coffee to more
customers and markets.
The rollout will begin this summer, Coinstar and Seattle's
Best Coffee said in a joint statement on Tuesday. They expect to
roll out about 500 Rubi kiosks by the end of the year, and
thousands of machines in the next several years.
"Together, we will deliver the kind of quality, convenience
and value that we know coffee drinkers on-the-go will
appreciate," Coinstar CEO Paul Davis said in the statement.
The Rubi kiosks will serve brewed coffee and specialty
drinks including mochas and vanilla lattes with prices starting
at $1. The kiosks will first be rolled out in the U.S. Northeast
and West Coast.
Seattle's Best Coffee is already available at more than
50,000 outlets including restaurants, convenience stores, cruise
ships, movie theaters, airlines, offices, universities and
retail locations, and in the form of packaged coffee offerings
in more than 20,000 places where groceries are sold.