Aug 13 Redbox kiosks owner Coinstar Inc
said chief operating officer Gregg Kaplan, who founded the DVD
renting business, will be leaving the company.
Kaplan founded Redbox in 2002, setting up a few kiosks in
some McDonald's restaurants. The business was acquired
by Coinstar in 2009 and now boasts more than 38,000 kiosks
across United States.
Kaplan, who was also the interim president of the Redbox
business, will continue in his role until March 31, 2013 and
help in the transition.
The company named Anne Saunders as president of the Redbox
Automated Retail business, effective Aug. 27.
Saunders was most recently executive vice president and
chief marketing officer at Knowledge Universe Education LP
and has held senior leadership roles at Bank of
America Corp, Starbucks Corp and AT&T Inc
.
Coinstar also named Carole McCluskey as chief technology
officer, effective Monday. McCluskey has been with Coinstar
since October 2010 and most recently served as its corporate
technology leader.
Shares of the company closed at $49.07 on Monday on the
Nasdaq.