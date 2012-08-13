Aug 13 Redbox kiosks owner Coinstar Inc said chief operating officer Gregg Kaplan, who founded the DVD renting business, will be leaving the company.

Kaplan founded Redbox in 2002, setting up a few kiosks in some McDonald's restaurants. The business was acquired by Coinstar in 2009 and now boasts more than 38,000 kiosks across United States.

Kaplan, who was also the interim president of the Redbox business, will continue in his role until March 31, 2013 and help in the transition.

The company named Anne Saunders as president of the Redbox Automated Retail business, effective Aug. 27.

Saunders was most recently executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Knowledge Universe Education LP and has held senior leadership roles at Bank of America Corp, Starbucks Corp and AT&T Inc .

Coinstar also named Carole McCluskey as chief technology officer, effective Monday. McCluskey has been with Coinstar since October 2010 and most recently served as its corporate technology leader.

Shares of the company closed at $49.07 on Monday on the Nasdaq.