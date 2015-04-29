MELBOURNE, April 29 PT Cakra Mineral TbK
slightly raised a bid for Cokal Ltd to A$75.5
million ($60.4 million), winning the backing of its Australian
target which owns a coal project in Indonesia.
The offer of $0.16 a share in cash is up 1 cent from an
offer the Indonesian firm made last month, valuing the company
at an 82 percent premium to its last trade, Cokal said on
Wednesday. Alternatively, Cakra is offering 10.327 Cakra shares
for every Cokal share.
Cakra, which will more than double its equity with the deal,
said it would raise about $100 million through a rights issue
fully underwritten by Sinar Mas Group, one of Indonesia's
biggest conglomerates, subject to government approval.
"CKRA's first priority for Cokal is to provide the financial
and corporate support to bring Cokal's BBM coking coal project
into production," Cakra Mineral President Boelio Muliadi said in
a statement.
Cakra wants the metallurgical coal from the BBM project in
central Kalimantan for a planned pig iron smelter and nickel pig
iron smelter.
The offer for Cokal is due to close on August 15.
($1 = 1.2494 Australian dollars)
