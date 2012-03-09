* Coke, Pepsi ask coloring suppliers to alter process
* They say consumers will notice no difference
* Dr Pepper says no altering needed
* Coke, Pepsi shares up slightly, in line w/ market
By Martinne Geller
March 9 Coca-Cola Co and PepsiCo
Inc are making changes to the production of an
ingredient in their namesake colas to avoid the need to label
the packages with a cancer warning.
The change will not be noticeable to consumers, according to
statements from both companies.
Coke and Pepsi said on Friday that they had asked their
suppliers of the caramel coloring in their colas to alter their
manufacturing process to meet the requirements of a California
ballot initiative aiming to limit people's exposure to toxic
chemicals.
"Consumers will notice no difference in our products and
have no reason at all for any health concerns," said PepsiCo
spokeswoman Gina Anderson in a statement.
The change is meant to reduce the amount of a chemical
called 4-methylimidazole, or 4-MI, which in January was added to
the list of chemicals covered by California's Safe Drinking
Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, also known as
Proposition 65.
High levels of that chemical have been linked to cancer in
animals.
The California statute says that "no person in the course of
doing business shall knowingly and intentionally expose any
individual to a chemical known to the state to cause cancer or
reproductive toxicity without first giving a clear and
reasonable warning ..."
Coca-Cola spokesman Ben Sheidler said the modification to
the manufacturing process will have no effect on the formula,
color or taste of Coca-Cola.
Both companies said they started in California, and would
expand the use of the reduced 4-MI caramel coloring over time.
Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc said all the caramel
color being produced for it meets the new California standard.
Earlier this week, the Center for Science in the Public
Interest (CSPI), a U.S. watchdog group, said it found unsafe
levels of the chemical in cans of Coca-Cola, Pepsi-Cola, Dr
Pepper and Whole Foods Markets Inc's 365 Cola.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said at the time it
was reviewing the group's petition but stressed that the drinks
were still safe. An FDA spokesman said a person would have to
drink "well over a thousand cans of soda a day to reach the
doses administered in the studies that have shown links to
cancer in rodents".
