By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO May 17 A U.S. appeals court on
Thursday revived part of a lawsuit against Coca-Cola Co
in which POM Wonderful LLC accused Coke of falsely advertising
its "Pomegranate Blueberry" juice product.
POM sued Coca-Cola in 2008 saying it had misled consumers
into believing the drink, under the Minute Maid brand, consisted
primarily of pomegranate and blueberry juices, according to the
ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
POM claimed the drink contained mainly apple and grape
juices.
A lower court resolved the case in Coca-Cola's favor before
trial. But on Thursday, the 9th Circuit found that POM may have
standing to pursue some state law claims against Coca-Cola, and
it returned the case to U.S. District Court in Los Angeles for
further proceedings.
Coca-Cola spokeswoman Susan Stribling said the company was
confident the lower court would dismiss "what little is left" of
POM's claims. A POM representative could not immediately be
reached for comment.
The 9th Circuit upheld the lower court's judgment in favor
of Coca-Cola on other federal law claims.
The case in the 9th Circuit is POM Wonderful LLC v. The
Coca-Cola Company, No. 10-55861.