NEW YORK Dec 29 Shares of Coca-Cola Co
could see steep upside next year, following an extended period
of relative underperformance compared with major indexes,
Barron's wrote on Sunday.
The beverage giant's stock is up about 12 percent in 2013,
well below the 29 percent gain of the S&P 500 and the 26
percent jump of the Dow, of which Coke is a component.
"The underperformance has left a typically expensive stock
looking affordable," Barron's wrote, adding that the stock could
rise 20 percent or more in 2014.
The financial publication also said that Coca-Cola stands to
benefit from a growing global middle class, which it estimated
could result in a doubling of soft drink sales over the next 10
to 15 years.
Shares of Coke closed Friday at $40.49.