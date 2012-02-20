MEXICO CITY Feb 20 The world's largest
coke bottler, Coca-Cola FEMSA, on Monday said it is
considering buying a controlling stake in Coca-Cola Co's
Philippine bottling operations.
The Mexican company said it signed a year-long exclusive
agreement with the U.S. beverage giant Coke to give it first
dibs on the Asian bottler.
"Both parties believe that KOF's expertise and successful
track record operating in fragmented markets and emerging
economies can be effectively deployed in this territory," the
companies said in a statement.
KOF has experience working in Mexico, a massive market for
bottled drinks, and also in Central and South America. This
would be its first foray outside of the region.
Coke FEMSA went on a buying spree in Mexico last year and
analysts on average expect the company to post a 16.6 percent
jump in fourth-quarter earnings when it reports next week.
Shares of the Mexican company closed up 1.7 percent at
129.81 pesos in local trading.