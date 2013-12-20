PARIS Dec 20 Colas, a unit of Bouygues, said on Friday it was selling its 16.67 pct stake in toll motorway operator Cofiroute to parent Vinci Autoroutes, making the latter its sole shareholder.

The deal is worth between 780 and 800 million euros and is expected to close by Jan. 31, the companies said in a statement late on Friday. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)