Nov 30 Women's apparel retailer Coldwater Creek Inc posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by better inventory and merchandise management, sending its shares up more than 11 percent after the bell. The retailer, whose larger rivals include Chico's FAS and Ann Taylor Stores Corp, has been struggling with its merchandise for about a year now. The company has also initiated changes to its business, including shutting stores. KEY POINTS Q3 2011 I/B/E/S Q3 2010 Revenue $187.5 mln $185.6 mln $232.4 mln Net loss $29.2 mln n/a $10.9 mln GAAP loss/share $0.31 $0.33 $0.12 * Sees Q4 loss of 13-21 cents per share vs previous outlook of 17-26 cents per share * Sees Q4 gross margin to improve 200-400 basis points MARKET REACTION / COMMENTARY: * Coldwater shares were trading up at $0.96 after the bell. They closed at $0.86 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. BACKGROUND / LINKS * Earlier last month, the company had warned of tough third and fourth quarters heading into the holiday season hurt by weak traffic and higher advertising costs.