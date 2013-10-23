Daily FX volumes bounce 6.7 percent in March-CLS
LONDON, April 11 Average daily traded volume in the global currency market rose nearly 7 percent in March from the previous month, data from settlement system CLS showed on Tuesday.
Oct 23 American Realty Capital Properties said it would buy Cole Real Estate Investments for $11.2 billion to create the largest net lease real estate investment trust.
American Realty said it would offer 1.0929 of its shares or $13.82 in cash for each Cole share.
The stock offer is valued at $14.59 per Cole share based on American Realty's closing price of $13.35 on Tuesday.
DUBAI, April 11 Qatar National Bank (QNB), the Gulf's largest lender, reported a 12 percent increase in first-quarter net profit, according to a statement on Tuesday.