May 29 Pumps and fluid-handling products maker
Colfax Corp said it bought a majority stake in welding
product supplier Soldex S.A. for $235 million,
including debt, to expand its presence in South America.
Colfax said it acquired 91 percent interest in Soldex from
Peru-based Inversiones Breca S.A. and its affiliates.
The company said the buyout helps it expand along South
America's fast-growing Pacific coast, and increase its exposure
to the energy and natural resources sectors.
Shares of the Fulton, Maryland-based Colfax closed at $28.91
on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.