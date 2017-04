Reuters Market Eye - Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (COLG.NS) gains 1.6 percent. UBS upgrades the stock to "buy" from "neutral," raises target price to 1,950 rupees from 1,800 rupees.

UBS says it is "positive about the brand" as urban consumers buy into oral care products.

It adds Colgate-Palmolive "has been ahead of the competition in the last one to two years."

UBS upgrade comes after Credit Suisse raised Colgate-Palmolive to "outperform" from "underperform."

