Jan 29 Colgate-Palmolive Co, the world's
largest toothpaste maker, reported a 7.6 percent fall in
quarterly sales as a strong dollar once again trimmed the value
of sales from outside the United States and demand weakened in
Latin America.
The company reported a loss of $458 million, or 51 cents per
share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a
profit of $628 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company took a $1.08 billion charge related to a change
the way it accounts for its business in Venezuela.
Sales fell 12 percent in Latin America, its biggest market
by revenue.
Colgate, which gets more than three-fourths of its revenue
from outside the United States, said total sales fell to $3.90
billion from $4.22 billion.
