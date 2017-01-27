Jan 27 Colgate-Palmolive Co reported
lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar
and weak demand for its products in Europe.
Shares of Colgate, which makes toothpaste, soaps and
detergents, fell as much as 7 percent to $63.45 in early trading
on Friday.
The company, which gets more than three-fourths of its
revenue from outside the United States, has been raising prices
to counter the impact of the stronger dollar.
Sales in the European market fell 7.5 percent in the fourth
quarter ended Dec. 31, driven by volume declines in France,
Colgate said.
Net revenue fell nearly 5 percent to $3.72 billion. Analysts
on average had expected $3.87 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company reported net income of $606 million, or 68 cents
per share, compared with a loss of $458 million, or 51 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding certain items, Colgate earned 75 cents per share,
in line with the average analysts' estimate.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Martina D'Couto)