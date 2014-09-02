Sept 2Colian SA :

* Said on Monday it rpeorted Q2 revenue was 216.9 million zlotys versus 188.5 million zlotys a year earlier

* Said Q2 operating profit was 206,000 zlotys versus operating loss of 589,000 zlotys a year earlier

* Said Q2 net profit was 3.6 million zlotys vs 2 million zlotys a year earlier Source text for Eikon:

