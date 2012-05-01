UK police say stabbing at London's Russell Square not terror-related
LONDON, June 9 London police said on Friday they were responding to a stabbing at Russell Square, but it was being treated as a disturbance and not related to terrorism.
May 1 Footwear retailer Collective Brands Inc agreed to be bought by a consortium comprising Wolverine Worldwide Inc, Blum Capital Partners and Golden Gate Capital for about $1.32 billion.
The group will pay Collective Brands $21.75 per share in cash, a 4.7 percent premium to its stock's Monday close.
LONDON, June 9 London police said on Friday they were responding to a stabbing at Russell Square, but it was being treated as a disturbance and not related to terrorism.
TORONTO, June 9 Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co said on Friday it was streamlining operations across its various department store chains to better compete in what it called a "brutal" market.