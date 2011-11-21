(Fixes Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S EPS and revenue view in bullets
4 and 5)
Nov 21 Collective Brands Inc :
* Reports 2011 third quarter financial results
* Q3 loss per share $1.91
* Q3 same store sales fell 3.7 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales $894.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $910.9 million
* Says fourth quarter 2011 gross margin is expected to remain
under pressure
* PLG wholesale sales in fourth quarter are expected to grow
more than 20%
compared to last year's Q4
* Says capital expenditures are expected to total approximately
$105 million in 2011
* Year-end 2011 retail net store count is expected to decrease
by over 300 stores from the prior year
* Says adjusted net earnings were $37.1 million, or $0.61 per
diluted share for the quarter
* Says company expects to close approximately 350 of the
underperforming stores in 2011