By Kathleen Kingsbury
BOSTON May 13 Looking for a low-cost college
option? Consider learning German.
Patrick Finger, a high school senior from Southern
California, did just that. He applied to a dozen or so colleges
this year, including several state schools. In the end, he chose
a less conventional path, opting to perfect his German language
skills over the next year and then enroll at the University of
Cologne. Tuition at German universities proved irresistible -
it's free.
"State campuses here can cost as much as $35,000 per year
and private colleges more," Finger says. Even with the extra
year of study plus living and travel expenses, the 18-year-old
recognizes a bargain when he sees one. He estimates his total
expenses in Germany will amount to what he would spend in less
than one year in the United States. "My family doesn't believe
in graduating with hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt."
Finger isn't alone. Shaving thousands of dollars off their
tuition bills is a prime motivation for a growing number of
American students to study abroad.
About 46,000 U.S. scholars - or 4 percent more than in 2011
- are enrolled in full-degree programs outside the country,
according to a report that will be released in May by the
Institute of International Education's Project Atlas.
Nearly three-quarters are studying in English-speaking
countries, such as the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.
Germany and France are also popular destinations, but countries
such as China, India, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates are
increasingly on students' radar.
"The world is getting smaller, and going abroad just isn't
as daunting for students and their families," says Gavin
Bradley, head college counselor at Atlanta's Pace Academy, which
currently has four students enrolled at Scotland's St. Andrew's
University. Plus, he adds, "You can often attend a
higher-quality school at a lower price."
Foreign universities are also wooing American recruits. For
example, Bradley says, college fairs now often host booths for
schools from across Europe, Asia, and Canada, many of which have
recruiters visit top high schools or have set up U.S.-based
offices. Other nations, such as Denmark, Spain or Japan, have
dedicated staff for easing the transition for American students,
including financial aid workshops.
Many non-Anglophone nations have rapidly increased the
number of courses and full-degree programs offered in English,
more than doubling over the past five years. The continental
European Union hosts about 6,000, while Germany alone has more
than 1,000.
International students frequently pay more than local
classmates, but tuition and fees are still generally well below
American norms. Australia and China, among others, offer
specific scholarships for foreign students, and Canada allows
them to work off-campus.
Most importantly, some U.S. financial aid programs can still
be tapped if the host school has the code used to administer
federal financial aid programs. This includes most Canadian
colleges and universities.
To be sure, for students considering a foreign school, there
are some important differences to consider.
For one, while foreign universities increasingly accept the
Common Application so popular in the United States, applicants
often need to apply directly to an academic department,
requiring them to choose a major before going into college. That
is, for example, if you want to study philosophy, philosophy
professors will review your application.
Programs usually last only three years, and law and medical
degrees (for undergraduates) are often among the options. Grades
plus AP and SAT scores are the main criteria for admission,
rather than being the well-rounded student American campuses
tend to want.
"Candidates will find they are expected to be more
independent and adults right away than perhaps back home," says
Chris Payne, head of the Virginia-based office of King's College
London, which costs about $22,000 a year. "With only 10 to 12
hours of class time each week, there's simply less scheduled
time."
Teddy Woodhouse, a 22-year-old from Radford, Virginia, did a
college tour of both the Ivy League and Europe before settling
on St. Andrew's. He points out that studying in a foreign
country yields lessons outside the classroom every day, such as
how to drive on the left and what competitive lifeguarding is.
Now in his last year, the international-studies major believes
the experience will boost his employment prospects.
"I've traveled all over Europe, lived and studied with
students from all over the world," Woodhouse says. When jobs can
be anywhere today, he adds, "What employer won't value that
qualification?"
