By By Irene Jay Liu
HONG KONG, April 29 As students around the world
cram for this Saturday's SAT college entrance exam, many in Asia
are poring over old tests in hopes the College Board will again
reuse a test that has leaked ahead of time. These bootleg tests
are widely available on Chinese websites to download for free.
Students and tutors were amazed in January after thousands
who flocked to regional testing hubs in Hong Kong and Singapore
discovered they were given the same exam administered in Asia
the previous June. In the intervening months, copies of the exam
freely circulated on the web, giving students in Asia a leg up
in the fight for prized slots at premier U.S. universities.
The recycled test was all the more surprising because the
College Board, which owns the SAT, has been plagued for years by
test leaks and other security breaches in Asia.
The problems have prompted tens of thousands of test score
delays across Asia and raised questions about the integrity of
the exam, a central piece of U.S. university applications.
Students from China and South Korea, where the most widespread
problems have been reported, represent two out of every five
foreign undergraduates enrolled in U.S. colleges.
"The recycling of tests is serious. It is giving Asian
students a huge advantage over American kids," said Duc Luu,
founder and CEO of The Edge, which provides test prep and
college consulting services to students in Hong Kong and
mainland China. Unless the College Board puts out new tests for
each sitting, he said, "they are going to give students the
incentive and ability to cheat."
All SAT tests are copyrighted, the College Board says, and
cannot be copied or distributed legally unless the board
specifically releases them as practice tests. Even then, the
exams can only be purchased from the College Board itself, the
organisation says. When students register for the SAT, they
agree to the test's terms and conditions, which state: "Test
materials are secured before, during and after the test. You are
prohibited from accessing secured test materials at any time
before or after the test."
Yet in February, the College Board announced some
international scores from the January test were being delayed
"due to a potential security violation", without elaborating. It
was the fourth consecutive test in Asia that had widespread
score delays and cancellations because of cheating allegations.
"FAIR TESTING ENVIRONMENT"
College Board spokesman Zach Goldberg said the company is
committed to ensuring "all students have access to a fair
testing environment and to fulfilling our responsibility to
deliver test scores with integrity."
He declined to discuss the decision to reuse the June test
in January. "As a matter of test security, we do not share any
information that could aid anyone seeking an advantage," he
said.
Goldberg added that media accounts "purporting to reveal how
agencies and individuals attempt to cheat on the SAT have been
either simplified or inaccurate." He declined to elaborate.
Test prep tutors in Asia told Reuters the January score
delay affected thousands of students from Korea and mainland
China who took the test. The bulk of those scores have since
been released, the tutors said.
Seven years ago, the College Board cancelled the SAT scores
of 900 South Korean students after some students saw sections of
the exam ahead of time. In May 2013, exam leaks forced the
cancellation of the SAT across South Korea.
Education Testing Services (ETS), which is contracted by the
College Board to make and administer the SAT worldwide,
subsequently tightened security in Korea, centralising test
storage and reducing the number of local test dates.
Yet breaches have spread in Asia. In October 2014, ETS withheld
scores for every student from mainland China and South Korea,
causing chaos for thousands of high-school seniors. Test results
in November and December, along with the scores from January,
were also delayed.
In December, the College Board acknowledged in a statement
on its website that some people and organisations had "illegally
obtained and shared test materials."
FIERCE COMPETITION FOR ADMISSIONS
The cheating scandals are a sensitive issue for the College
Board, whose scores are a key part of a university application.
Test scores have become especially important as entry into
America's elite colleges and universities has grown more
competitive. Applications to elite colleges have soared in
recent years. But top schools have barely increased enrolment,
becoming ever more selective. This year, Stanford University
admitted just 5 percent of applicants.
Nearly all U.S. colleges and universities require applicants
to take either of two standardised tests: the ACT, which is
sponsored and run by the non-profit ACT Inc., and the SAT, which
is owned by the College Board and administered by ETS, which are
also non-profit organisations.
Among international students, the SAT is the dominant
choice. More than 136,000 high school seniors took the SAT in
2014 outside the United States, according to the College Board.
Last year, 150,000 students from China and South Korea were
enrolled in U.S. colleges, 40 percent of all international
undergraduates in the United States, according to the Institute
of International Education. The number of Chinese undergrads in
U.S. colleges grew 18 percent from the previous year.
What makes the leaks possible is the fact that the College
Board recycles some of its tests, in whole or part. Exams that
are given in the United States are sometimes reused months or
years later in Asia.
Students and test prep companies are allowed to buy certain
tests directly from the College Board after those exams are
retired from use. But tests slated for reuse aren't supposed to
circulate. Nevertheless, the consequences for being caught with
unreleased tests are minimal for students and test prep
companies in Asia, so leaks are endemic.
EASILY AVAILABLE ONLINE
Chinese and Korean test prep companies place heavy emphasis
on using real SAT exams as practice tests, whether they have
been officially released or not. Students scour the web for
unreleased tests they can use for practice.
Reuters found copies of the June 2014 test on Chinese
websites such as Sina Weibo, Baidu and popular online forums
such as zhan.com and cuus.info, which stands for Chinese
Undergraduates in the United States.
"That's the thing that the makers of the exam in America
don't understand about Asia - if you tell kids and parents in
Asia that they have to work 1,000 hours and take every possible
practice test to ace the exam, they will do it," The Edge's Duc
Luu said. "The problem is when you memorize the questions,
sections will be reintroduced, and then you'll have already seen
the test."
One January test-taker told Reuters he downloaded the June
2014 test from an Internet forum for Chinese students. Going
into the January exam, he said, he had no idea the June test
would be reused. The student said he had taken two test prep
courses and completed nearly every released SAT practice test
since 2006, around 30 in total. The high school student, from
mainland China, spoke on condition of anonymity.
In the week leading up to the January test, rumours began to
circulate that it would be a repeat of the exam given in the
United States in June 2014. Students poured into online forums,
asking for copies of the U.S. test.
As the rumours swirled, a copy of the Asia version of the
June 2014 test was posted anonymously to an SAT web forum on
zhan.com, four days before the January 24th exam. This version
of the test proved to be the one that was given on January 24.
(Additional reporting by James Zhang. Editing by Michael
Williams and Bill Tarrant)