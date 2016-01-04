(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Mitch Lipka
Jan 4 As high school seniors across the United
States fill out college applications, many will run a
cost-benefit analysis of the cost of a school against the
lifetime earnings potential of a degree from there. But that is
not the only equation to consider.
Georgetown University's Center on Education and the
Workforce (CEW) regularly calculates the value of college
degrees - which schools and areas of study offer the best
potential return in the form of career earnings.
The center recently released "Ranking Your College: Where
You Go and What You Make," which listed schools by the average
of what a graduate could make a decade after receiving a degree.
Reuters asked CEW Director Anthony Carnevale to explain how
future earnings potential should affect a student's college
choice.
Q: Is the school the most important factor when it comes to
future earnings?
A: It's not so much the college that matters, it's what you
take. What is most startling is the difference by field of
study.
If you go to college you will make, on average, $1 million
more over your lifetime than someone who graduated from high
school.
But if you were someone with a degree in (energy based)
engineering, you would get $5 million more. In the end, the way
you decide is by using data on programs in conjunction with data
on schools.
Q: Are there any scenarios in which the average earnings
potential alone is not enough to justify the cost of attending a
certain school?
A. In 80 percent of the cases, earning a bachelor's degree
or better is worth it.
About 20 percent of the time, people with college degrees
earn no more than people with high school degrees. That has more
to do with field of study.
Those who study arts and humanities, psychology, education
... tend to earn less. And there's a wide distribution of
earnings over the years. Some graduates end up at the bottom of
the earnings distribution.
Q: Perhaps it is no surprise to see schools like Harvard
University ($87,200) and the Massachusetts Institute of
Technology ($91,600) at the top of the earnings potential list.
But what about the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy($89,000) and
Massachusetts Maritime Academy ($79,500)?
A: Curriculum affects earnings. Maritime academies are
career-based institutions. They give strong occupational
preparation and strong academics. And when you go to sea, you
make a ton of money.
Q: How big of an effect does receiving a graduate degree
have on earnings potential?
A: It's mostly positive. There are some of them that are
dogs.
Professional degrees are strongest over all. If you are an
education major or psychology major, you really need to go to
graduate school.
Q: If a college with low earnings potential is picked, is
the student doomed to a life of limited income?
A: What you're talking about is an aggregate number. If you
go to a school where the overall earnings potential is very low,
it may be that the school has a very low graduation rate. Or it
could be a school where very few have gone on to graduate
school. There are some schools that have 50 percent education
majors. They have very low earnings potential.
Q: Does the data show what impact returning to school
mid-career has on earnings potential and, if so, how much could
that change someone's financial trajectory?
A: For them, field of study is everything. Older students
are very good at picking a field of study. They may go back and
get a two-year degree. What they want is access to the labor
market. They are very career oriented. They are much more
focused.
