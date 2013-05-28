By Kayrn McCormack Chris Taylor
NEW YORK May 27Think of college savings, and
most investors think automatically of a 529 plan.
It is no wonder that they do: Such tax-advantaged plans now
house $168.5 billion of our hard-won savings, as of the end of
2012. That is up almost 17 percent in just one year, according
to Boston-based research firm FRC, securing the 529's status as
the pre-eminent college savings vehicle in the nation.
Part of their appeal is due to state tax breaks, and the
fact that those funds subsequently grow tax-free. These accounts
also have a smaller impact on a college's financial aid formula
than other kinds of investments.
But not everyone is sold on the idea that 529s are the only
way to go.
Just ask Sarah Djarnie-Brown. The Brooklyn designer is mom
to three-year-old Landon, and within months of his birth,
started putting away cash for his future educational needs.
The 39-year-old had misgivings about locking up money in an
account with such specific restrictions. Take it out for
anything other than qualified educational purposes, and you are
hit not only with a tax bill on earnings, but a 10 percent
penalty for good measure.
"If I'm putting all this money in, I want my son to have
choices," says Djarnie-Brown. "Maybe he will get a scholarship,
and won't need that money. Maybe he will decide that college is
not for him, and will want to use it for a down payment on a
house instead."
She is still saving for Landon's future college bills with a
growth-and-income mutual fund in her son's name, into which she
chips a few hundred dollars every quarter.
To be sure, 529s offer some distinct advantages, such as the
state tax breaks that can be potentially enormous. Illinois, for
instance, offers up to a $20,000 annual state tax deduction for
joint filers, as does Oklahoma. Some states, such as South
Carolina and New Mexico, even allow you to deduct the full
amount.
Other states offer limited or no such tax breaks, and those
that do, almost always extend them to in-state residents only.
Plus, a combination of withdrawal restrictions and sluggish
investment performance make 529s less attractive to investment
pros.
And then there are costs. Although expense ratios - the
managerial fees that providers skim off - of the funds in 529
plans have dropped in the last three years, they are on average
between 0.14-0.35 percentage points higher than comparable
mutual funds, according to Morningstar.
If you are looking for alternative strategies to set aside
money for your child's education, here are some ideas from
several fee-only financial advisers.
LIMITLESS INVESTMENT MENUS
One big reason to bypass 529s is to find better investment
choices. A recent Morningstar study found that all of the
age-based investing options in 529s fell short of the
performance of their benchmarks - sometimes by as much as 2
percent every year.
With a taxable account, you have unlimited choices. You can
invest as much as you want in whatever you want, and you can
change your holdings whenever you want. (You can only do that
once a year in 529 plans).
That's why Margaret McDowell, an investment advisor at Arbor
Wealth Management in Miramar Beach, Florida, recommends using
taxable accounts to save for college
She puts the accounts in the parent's name, so any capital
gains tax due will be paid by the parent. The 15-percent capital
gains tax is not terribly onerous, McDowell says, especially if
you get the freedom to use the money as needed.
McDowell likes ETFs and dividend-paying stocks such as
Coca-Cola for growth rather than mutual funds that have
ongoing fees. She favors several low-volatility ETFs that track
broad market indices such as PowerShares S&P 500 Low Volatility
, PowerShares Emerging Market Equity Low Volatility
, and PowerShares International Developed Markets Low
Volatility.
For the fixed-income side, she likes iShares Core Total US
Bond Market.
GOING THE ROTH ROUTE
Roth individual retirement accounts (IRAs) can serve a dual
purpose, especially if parents are well on their way to saving
for their retirement.
Parents are allowed to make withdrawals on their
contributions (not earnings) from Roth IRA accounts prior to age
59 ½ without incurring a 10 percent penalty as long as the money
is used for higher education expenses. (In 2013, you can
contribute $5,500 to a Roth IRA if you are under age 50, or
$6,500 if over age 50.)
Bert Whitehead, a tax attorney and financial adviser at
Cambridge Connection in Franklin, Michigan, is helping to put
seven grandchildren through college using Roth IRAs. He suggests
that parents pay $5,000 per year to a child up to age 17 to do
domestic chores and put that money in a Roth IRA.
Parents don't have to pay income tax on that amount, and the
money will accumulate tax free just like it would in a 529 plan.
The difference is, if the child doesn't go to college, the money
can stay in the Roth and can be used for a down payment on a
house, disability or retirement.
MUNICIPAL BONDS
Stan Richelson, a financial adviser at Scarsdale Investment
Group in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, says a portfolio of
individual, tax-free muni bonds is a smart strategy for college
savings.
Among bonds, munis make the most sense for several reasons.
Parents can take money out of their muni bond investments if
they need money for other purposes (such as an illness). You
can't do that with money locked up in a 529 plan, Richelson
says.
Parents can avoid the so-called kiddie tax because munis are
tax-free investments, and the account is held in the parent's
name. If a child under age 18 has more than $1,900 in investment
income, part of that income may be taxed at the parent's income
tax rate, according to IRS rules.
Sure, muni yields are lower than this year's strong gains in
the stock market. However, Richelson notes that munis are less
risky than stocks over the long term, and the tax-equivalent
return of munis can range from five percent to six percent
depending on your tax bracket.
For example, if you're in a 30 percent tax bracket, a 3.5
percent muni yield would give you a tax-equivalent return of
five percent.
Richelson recommends buying the highest-rated muni bonds
with principal coming due exactly in each year when needed to
pay for college. So if your child is three years old and you
invest $5,000 a year for 15 years in individual muni bonds and
earn a compounded interest of four percent, he calculates that
you'd accumulate about $100,000 for college.
Says Richelson: "We like to buy bonds coming due between
15-23 years in maturity - that's the sweet spot now."