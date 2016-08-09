(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are her own.)
By Amy Haimerl
DETROIT Aug 9 Melissa Byers and Rich Rauh began
stashing away money in 529 college savings accounts for their
sons not long after they were born.
When their older son graduated from the University of
California, San Diego, a public university, he still had money
available in his account. But their younger son, who elected to
go to Chapman University, a private and much costlier school,
needed more than what was in his 529.
So the couple, who live in Lake Forest, California, took
advantage of the flexibility they initially admired in 529
plans: They simply changed the beneficiary on the account from
one son to another - without facing any taxes or penalties.
"You can't give it to your next-door neighbor, but it is
tremendously flexible for your immediate family," said Young
Boozer, the Alabama state treasurer and chairman of the College
Savings Plan Network, a clearinghouse for information among
state-administered college savings programs.
Money socked away in a 529 plan grows tax-free if the
proceeds are used for to pay for college and other educational
pursuits.
A lesser-known feature is that the owner of a 529 plan can
change the beneficiary once a year, as long as the new designee
is a family member.
Money in a 529 plan, which is authorized under the U.S.
Internal Revenue Service Code, can be used not just to pay for
tuition, but also for room and board, mandatory fees and even
books and computers if they are required.
Some states allow tax deductions for investments in a
state-sponsored 529 plan. State agencies and educational
institutions also are sponsors of 529 plans.
The owner of a plan does not have to be a parent of the
beneficiary, and money accumulated in a 529 can be transferred
not just to other children of the owner, but to other family
members - siblings, parents, spouses, aunts and uncles, nieces
and nephews, even cousins.
But if the owner of the account is a godparent or someone
else who is not related, the new beneficiary must be related to
the previous beneficiary.
MAKING YOURSELF THE BENEFICIARY
It is unclear how frequently 529 plans change beneficiaries.
But Loreen Gilbert, president and founder of Irvine,
California-based WealthWise Financial Services, says she
frequently discusses the ease of transfer with her wealth
management clients.
"There is a lot of interest, especially from the
grandparents," Gilbert said. "Many want to give their grandchild
the $14,000 they can give without gift taxes, and the 529 is a
beautiful way to do that."
Choosing among the more than 100 plans available can be
daunting, though. In fact, while 529 plans have existed for 20
years, just 2.5 percent of all families owned one in 2015, down
from 3.1 percent in 2007. The average balance in the country's
12.3 million accounts is just $21,000, according to the Federal
Reserve.
Boozer and Gilbert both recommend considering the 529 plan
offered by your home state as a first step because some states
offer tax benefits to residents. For example, Colorado allows
plan owners to deduct the full amount of their contributions
from state income tax. Some states, such as Michigan and
Alabama, limit the tax deduction, and still others, such as
California, offer no tax benefits.
There are different ways to evaluate 529 plans. Performance
of the plan should be a key consideration. Ditto for the tax
benefits and cost, Gilbert said. "Then we look at the fact that
some states offer bankruptcy protection because that's just
another level of security," she added.
Of course, planning for a child's education can feel like
making a blind bet on the future. What happens if nobody in your
family needs the money in a 529 plan?
If that's the case, you can declare yourself as the
beneficiary of the account you own and use the money to take
college or vocational courses.
"There are even cruises you can take," Gilbert said. "As
long it's through an accredited institution, you have lots of
ways to legally use the money."
As for Byers, she is just happy that both sons are almost
finished with school.
Her younger son, Brian, is preparing for his senior year,
something he put off for five years because he was drafted to
play minor league baseball with the Washington National's
organization. (Older brother Jeff also played minor league, for
the St. Louis Cardinals system.)
But once he is done, Brian will have a bill come due - from
his parents - just like his big brother.
"Our philosophy was that we were going to front the money
for college, but they were going to pay half of it back," said
Byers, who is a veterinarian.
What will she do with the repayment income?
"Save for our retirement," Byers said.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Leslie Adler)