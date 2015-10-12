Oct 12 Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it would not be able to complete its review of the company's pain drug by Monday.

The company did not say when it expected the review would be completed.

A panel of outside advisers to the FDA had unanimously voted in favor of the drug last month. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)