Sept 9 U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff reviewers expressed concerns over the risk of incorrectly administering Collegium Pharmaceuticals Inc's long-acting opioid painkiller.

The experimental oral formulation of oxycodone, to be called Xtampza, is designed to be taken only after eating as data has shown the absorption of the opioid increases in the presence of food. (1.usa.gov/1MaT3GL) (Reporting by Natalie Grover and Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)