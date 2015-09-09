(Refiles to correct spelling to "Collegium" from "Colleguim" in
first paragraph)
Sept 9 U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff
reviewers expressed concerns over the risk of incorrectly
administering Collegium Pharmaceuticals Inc's
long-acting opioid painkiller.
The experimental oral formulation of oxycodone, to be called
Xtampza, is designed to be taken only after eating as data has
shown the absorption of the opioid increases in the presence of
food. (1.usa.gov/1MaT3GL)
(Reporting by Natalie Grover and Samantha Kareen Nair in
Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)