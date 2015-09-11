Sept 11 A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted in favor of approving Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc's experimental opioid painkiller.

The panel voted 23 to 0 for the approval of the drug, to be called Xtampza.

The FDA's staff had on Wednesday expressed concerns over likely errors in administering Xtampza. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)