April 30 Commercial real estate services company Colliers International said Meg Brown, an equity placement expert, will join its capital advisory team, effective July.

Brown will launch Colliers' equity placement group, a private placement platform for commercial, residential and alternative real estate markets.

She will join the company from the corporate finance department at Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

Among her responsibilities at Colliers, Brown will work towards fund raising, joint venture partnership sourcing and structuring. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)