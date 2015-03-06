LONDON, March 6 Five potential buyers have made bids to purchase Tamoil's 55,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Collombey oil refinery in Switzerland in a government-organised attempt to keep the complex from permanently closing.

The Libya-owned energy group said in January it was planning to close the refinery due to "severe market pressures," but the Canton of Valais said it had convinced Tamoil to give a sale one last chance before finalising the closure.

The five bidders have already made initial presentations to Tamoil, and signed the confidentiality agreements needed to move forward, but have to submit a final offer by March 31, the Canton said in a statement on Thursday.

The Valais government is keen to keep the plant running, providing employment to locals, rather than see it close. The five buyers were identified and courted by the Canton itself as part of a task force launched in the autumn of 2014 that found and vetted more than 40 potential buyers.

The Canton said the final decision was Tamoil's, and that the company had made it clear it had no intention of continuing to run the refinery itself. (Reporting by Claire Milhench and Libby George; Editing by Mark Potter)