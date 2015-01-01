UPDATE 2-Sherritt gives partners bigger stake in nickel mine for debt relief
* Sherritt to cut stake in Ambatovy project to 12 pct from 40 pct
JERUSALEM Jan 1 Israeli medical device company CollPlant Holdings said on Thursday it was working to register its shares in the United States to attract American and foreign investors.
CollPlant, which produces medicines from plant-derived collagen, a protein vital for tissue repair, said its first level American Depository Receipts (ADRs) would be traded over the counter (OTC).
It noted that the process could take a few weeks to a few months.
CollPlant recently began a clinical trial for a gel to heal chronic wounds, such as diabetic ulcers, surgical wounds and burns. The trial is expected to end in the first quarter of 2015 and the company said that immediately thereafter it would apply to European regulators for approval to start selling the product in the second half of the year.
It noted the global market for advanced wound care is about $5 billion.
CollPlant said it also plans to apply for European regulatory approval by the third quarter of 2015 to sell a product to treat tendonitis. The market in Europe is worth about $2 billion, it said.
The company said that after sales begin in Europe, it would seek U.S. regulatory approval to sell in the United States. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
* Sherritt to cut stake in Ambatovy project to 12 pct from 40 pct
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05022017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at ICICI Bank event in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - POLITICS We take a look at the political betting odds ahead of the second round of French elections w