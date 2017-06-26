GUATAPE, Colombia June 26 Rescue workers
searched on Monday for as many as 16 people believed to be
missing after a tourist boat sank the previous day in a
reservoir in north-central Colombia, killing six people.
The cause of the accident was still unclear, officials said.
Use of the Penol-Guatape reservoir, a popular site for
water-sports and tours, was restricted as the search continued.
The boat, El Almirante, was carrying 170 passengers and
three crew members, said Margarita Moncada, the head of disaster
relief for Antioquia province.
Authorities had so far tallied 134 people rescued, six dead
and 15 or 16 missing, Moncada told reporters, adding that they
hoped the number of people rescued would continue to rise.
Authorities were also unsure if all the people reported to be on
the boat had actually been on board, she added.
Officials initially reported nine people dead and 28
missing, but Moncada said some survivors rescued by private
boats were taken to different docks on the reservoir shore and
so were not immediately accounted for.
Videos posted on social media showed motorboats coming to
the aid of passengers on the upper decks as the boat rocked from
side to side. Survivors told local television they heard a loud
noise before the boat began to sink.
It is a long holiday weekend in the Andean country and the
reservoir is a well-known destination for families.
Officials were interviewing the captain and investigating
allegations by some passengers that they did not have
life-jackets, Vice Transport Minister Alejandro Maya told
journalists at the scene.
President Juan Manuel Santos visited rescue crews at the
reservoir, about an hour's drive from the city of Medellin, on
Sunday night.
