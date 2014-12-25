BOGOTA Dec 25 A small passenger plane crashed
in northern Colombia on Wednesday, killing all six passengers
and the pilot, who had warned air traffic control of a
mechanical fault moments before, the website of the El Tiempo
newspaper reported.
The Cessna aircraft operated by Alas, a small regional
airline, disappeared while flying the Bucaramanga to Malaga
route in Santander province, the newspaper's website said,
adding all seven bodies were found inside or near the plane.
The pilot attempted to return to Bucaramanga, about 245
miles (395 km) northeast of Bogota, to land after informing air
traffic controllers that he had observed a loss of oil pressure
in the engine. The plane crashed shortly after in an area of
scrubland.
No one at the Civil Aviation Authority who is authorized to
confirm the reports could be reached on Thursday.
(Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Alan Crosby)