By Monica Garcia
| TAME, Colombia, July 21
TAME, Colombia, July 21 Nineteen Colombian
soldiers were killed in clashes blamed on the country's Marxist
FARC guerrillas, defense ministry sources said on Sunday, the
heaviest casualties the armed forces have suffered since the
government began peace talks late last year.
In the bloodier of the two separate attacks on Saturday, 15
soldiers were killed on a road linking two townships in Arauca
province near the Venezuelan border, when they fired explosives
at troops protecting an oil pipeline under construction.
The FARC, or Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, have a
strong presence in the region and frequently attack the existing
Cano Limon-Covenas oil pipeline owned by state-controlled oil
company Ecopetrol, which passes through the area.
President Juan Manuel Santos, who traveled to the region on
Sunday confirmed the army casualties and said 12 guerrillas were
captured during the attack. He ordered extra troops to the
region to try to capture the rebels, some of whom had been
injured.
"These are the instructions to our forces: don't stop
shooting for even a moment until we reach the end of this
conflict," Santos said. "All of Colombia must work for peace
precisely so that incidents like those that occurred in the last
24 hours never happen again."
Another four soldiers were killed in clashes in Caqueta
province in the south of the country in clashes with the FARC,
the army said, adding that six guerrillas were also killed.
The FARC is the larger of two left-wing guerrilla movements
in Colombia with around 8,000 fighters, the government says,
about half the number it had a decade ago. The much smaller ELN,
or National Liberation Army, which the FARC has recently
strengthened ties, is believed to have around 1,500 guerrillas.
The government began peace talks with FARC leadership in
November last year with an agenda that includes disarmament,
land reform and the FARC's participation in politics. The talks
are taking place in Havana, Cuba. (FACTBOX: )
(Writing by Peter Murphy; editing by Christopher Wilson)