BOGOTA Dec 12 Grupo Aval, Colombia's largest financial entity, on Thursday set the price for its stock sale at 1,300 pesos ($0.67) per ordinary share, in an issue it hopes will raise as much as 2.4 trillion pesos ($1.24 billion).

Aval did not reveal the date of the issue in its filing with the financial regulator. Current shareholders will have preferred access to the shares. Analysts expect the issue to take place in the next few days.

"Generally the price is revealed in the offer, so we should be close to the release," said a broker in Bogota.

Companies are racing to issue shares before the U.S. Federal Reserve meets Dec. 17-18, in an effort to head off any volatility or risk aversion following a possible change in monetary policy.

Bancolombia, the country's largest bank, is about to make a public offer of 110 million shares, worth about $1.4 billion.

Grupo Aval has approved the issue of 1.85 million shares.

Grupo Aval is made up of Banco de Bogotá, Banco Popular, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Corficolombiana and the pension fund Porvenir.

According to sources within the group and several investors, the issue will replace a planned share sale on the New York stock exchange a few years ago. That was not completed because of international market turbulence.

Grupo Aval has been active in acquisitions in recent years, especially in Central America, as part of its international expansion plan.