May 9 A judge has frozen an information request
by Avianca Airlines' No. 2 shareholder, partially
derailing its move to stop negotiations by top shareholder
Synergy Group with United Continental Holdings Inc.
New York Supreme Court Judge Anil C. Singh denied the
discovery request tied to No. 2 shareholder Kingsland Holdings
Ltd's push to have talks between Synergy and United halted until
shareholders vote on whether to appoint an auditor to examine
transactions between the airline and its controlling
shareholder.
The decision was the latest development in a legal fight
between the top two shareholders at Colombia's largest airline.
"Avianca is pleased with today’s outcome and looks forward
to the Court’s consideration of its motion to dismiss
Kingsland’s lawsuit," Avianca said in a statement. "Avianca
believes the lawsuit is entirely baseless and without merit."
Avianca's two largest shareholders are suing one another
over an attempt by Synergy to forge an alliance with United.
Kingsland has called the deal "egregiously one-sided," and said
it represents a bad deal for Avianca's other shareholders.
Kingsland sued Avianca and Synergy to halt the negotiations
and Avianca countersued Kingsland, seeking to dismiss its
lawsuit filed in New York State Supreme Court in late February.
The cases will not move forward with an exchange of evidence
until the court rules on Avianca's motion to dismiss Kingsland's
lawsuit.
Synergy is controlled by investor German Efromovich, who
along with Avianca is being sued by Kingsland for allegedly
negotiating an $800 million loan and strategic alliance behind
the backs of other shareholders.
Synergy holds 78 percent of Avianca voting shares. Kingsland
holds about 22 percent of Avianca's voting shares and 14 percent
of total shares.
A Kingsland representative said the judge's decision to stay
its discovery request did not address the merits of its lawsuit.
However, the representative said Kingsland was pleased it had
exposed talks between United, Synergy and Efromovich, "which
will be the subject of scrutiny by the court and the public if a
definitive agreement is announced."
