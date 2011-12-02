Fitch Rates Uruguay's 2022 Peso Bonds 'BBB-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to Uruguay's UYU35.3 billion in notes (equivalent to USD1.25 billion), maturing June 20, 2022. The notes are denominated in Uruguayan pesos and payable in U.S. dollars, and have a coupon of 9.875%. Proceeds from this issuance will be used for general budgetary and liability management purposes. Proceeds equivalent to USD250 million from the issuance are being used to s