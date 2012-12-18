BOGOTA Dec 18 Colombia's Bancolombia
agreed to buy a 40 percent stake in Grupo Agromercantil
Holding with operations Guatemala and is planning to acquire
complete control in the medium term, the company said on
Tuesday.
Colombia's booming financial institutions whose operations
have taken off thanks to improved security over the last decade
are increasing their presence outside of Colombia, snatching up
assets across Latin America, especially Central America.
In a filing to regulators, Bancolombia said it would use its
Panamanian affiliate to buy the stake in the Panama-based
company that has operations in Guatemala including the country's
fourth-largest bank from the owner, BAM Financial Corp.
The $216 million deal will be financed by the Colombia-based
group's own resources.
Grupo Bancolombia is the biggest financial conglomerate in
the Andean nation and has assets of nearly $52 billion with
operations in Central America.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Jack Kimball; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn)