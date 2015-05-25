BOGOTA May 25 Bancolombia, Colombia's largest bank by assets, is ready to finance up to $5 billion in infrastructure projects in the Andean country, bank president Carlos Raul Yepes said on Monday.

Colombia's government is moving forward with an $18 billion plan to modernize the country's inefficient highway system, a bottleneck which slows exports and increases prices, amid a decline in government revenue due to the global oil price fall.

"Grupo Bancolombia could be between 10 trillion and 12 trillion pesos (about $4 billion to $5 billion) in financing for these projects," Yepes said in a telephone interview with Reuters.

The government of President Juan Manuel Santos has hailed construction as one of the key motors for gross domestic product (GDP) growth this year. Projects to build double-lane roads, bridges and tunnels could add 1.5 percent to growth over the next six years, the government says.

GDP will reached an estimated 3.5 percent this year, down from 4.6 percent in 2014.

Financing for the projects will also involve other banks, Yepes said.

"The local bank doesn't have the capacity to finance these projects all alone," Yepes said. "Multilaterals, other national and international actors will come, with different plans."

Latin America's fourth-largest economy has been hit by the fall in prices for crude oil, Colombia's largest export and source of foreign exchange. Sales of oil, as well as tax income and royalties form oil companies, account for 20 percent of government revenue.

The bank, which operates in 10 countries including Panama, Guatemala and El Salvador, will not use capital markets for financing unless it finds a favorable opportunity, Yepes said.

"We're not thinking of new issues of capital either on the local or the international markets...it depends on the opportunity," said Yepes, who was attending a celebration in New York of the bank's 20th anniversary on the U.S. stock exchange .

Bancolombia has raised some $6 billion in bonds and stock issues over the last several years. It recently spent $2.5 billion buying up banking interests in Central America.