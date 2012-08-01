BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $141 million as of june 6 versus $142 million as of june 5
BOGOTA Aug 1 Bancolombia, Colombia's largest financial firm by assets, said on Wednesday that consolidated net profit for the second quarter fell 8 percent to 355 billion pesos ($198 million), due to an increase in operational costs.
Bancolombia said the bank's loan portfolio rose 17 percent in the second quarter from the same period a year ago.
"This growth confirms solid credit demand in Colombia, although it reflects that growth is moderating because we're more strict when it comes to granting loans," Bancolombia said in a filing with the financial regulator.
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $141 million as of june 6 versus $142 million as of june 5
* Centrue Financial Corporation announces shareholder approval for merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: