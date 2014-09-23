BRIEF-Sterling Bank reports Q1 pretax profit of 2.02 bln naira
* Q1 bank profit before income tax of 2.02 billion naira versus 2.81 billion naira year ago
BOGOTA, Sept 23 Bancolombia, Colombia's largest bank, will on Wednesday issue up to one billion pesos ($501.8 million) in subordinated bonds on the local market and use the funds for services at its banking branches, the bank said early on Tuesday.
Bancolombia will offer 10-, 15- and 20-year paper as part of the issue, which is the first of a global quota of 3 billion pesos ($1.5 billion).
"The resources from this issue will be destined 100 percent to development of our social objective, furthering all operations and business legally allowed in our banks," the company said in a statement.
Bancolombia offered to deliver the 10-year bonds at a yield equivalent to the consumer price index (CPI) plus 4.6 percent, the 15-year bonds at CPI plus 4.9 percent and the 20-year bonds at CPI plus 5.1 percent.
The bank's subordinate bonds have a AA+ rating from Fitch Ratings.
Bancolombia is owned by Grupo Empresarial Antioqueno.
($1=1,992.68 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* CVC Fund vi has agreed to acquire an 80 pct stake in Breitling SA