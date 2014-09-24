BRIEF-Palestine's Arab Islamic Bank Q1 income rises
* Q1 net income after tax $2.3 million versus $1.5 million year ago
BOGOTA, Sept 24 Bancolombia, Colombia's largest bank, issued 988 billion pesos ($494.6 million) in subordinate bonds on the local market on Wednesday, the stock exchange said in a statement.
Bancolombia offered 10-year paper at a yield equivalent to the consumer price index (CPI) plus 4.29 percent, 15-year bonds at CPI plus 4.65 percent and the 20-year bonds at CPI plus 4.79 percent.
The bank received offers for 1.25 trillion pesos' worth of bonds during the issue, which is the first in a global quota of 3 trillion pesos ($1.5 billion).
The funds raised will go to the company's banking operations.
The bank's subordinate bonds have a AA+ rating from Fitch Ratings.
Bancolombia is owned by Grupo Empresarial Antioqueno. ($1 = 1,997.91 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; editing by Matthew Lewis)
* Unit signs contract to purchase 500 feddan land in new admininstrative capital for EGP 4.4 billion to develop housing project Source: (http://bit.ly/2ppTEiw) Further company coverage: )