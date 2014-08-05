BOGOTA Aug 5 Colombia's biggest bank Bancolombia on Tuesday reported net profit more than doubled in the second quarter versus the same period a year earlier, on the back of an expansion of its loan portfolio and lower costs.

In a filing with the financial regulator, Bancolombia said consolidated net profit reached 467.3 billion pesos ($248.7 million) during the three-month period, up from 209.7 billion a year earlier. That is equivalent to 508 pesos per share, or $1.08 per American Depositary Receipt, it said.

The second-quarter profit is 8 percent less than the bank registered in the first quarter.

Bancolombia's loan portfolio reached 89.5 trillion pesos, up 23.7 percent from the same period a year earlier.

(1,878.7 Colombian pesos = $1)