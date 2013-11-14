BOGOTA Nov 14 The board of Colombian financial entity Grupo Aval approved the issuance of up to 2.4 trillion pesos ($1.2 billion) of shares in the local market, according to a statement late on Wednesday.

Existing shareholders have a preferential right to participate in the offering of ordinary shares, once it is approved by Colombia's financial regulator, the company said. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra, writing by Helen Murphy; Editing by Bernadette Baum)