BRIEF-Lippo China Resources provides update on voluntary cash offer for shares in Healthway Medical Corp
* Subscriber has sold an aggregate of s$7 million (equivalent to approximately hk$38.5 million) worth of t1 cn b to two transferees
BOGOTA Nov 14 The board of Colombian financial entity Grupo Aval approved the issuance of up to 2.4 trillion pesos ($1.2 billion) of shares in the local market, according to a statement late on Wednesday.
Existing shareholders have a preferential right to participate in the offering of ordinary shares, once it is approved by Colombia's financial regulator, the company said. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra, writing by Helen Murphy; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Subscriber has sold an aggregate of s$7 million (equivalent to approximately hk$38.5 million) worth of t1 cn b to two transferees
April 12 China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Ltd: