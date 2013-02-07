BRIEF-Yango Group, unit to acquire creditor's rights and debt from investment firms
* Says it and unit sign agreements to acquire creditor's rights and debt from investment firms for 1.68 billion yuan ($246.85 million)
BOGOTA Feb 7 Colombia's Banco de Bogota is readying a subordinated bond issue on the international market, sources familiar with the operation told Reuters on Thursday. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra)
* Taubman Centers Inc says results indicate shareholders support election of all of Taubman's nominees