BOGOTA May 30 Colombia is unlikely to raise the
benchmark lending rate again while the European financial crisis
threatens economic growth in the Andean nation, central bank
board member Cesar Vallejo told Reuters on Wednesday.
"While there is uncertainty, risk, I think it's unlikely
that the bank will raise the rate again unless something very
special happens, like a positive external shock that stimulates
the Colombian economy," said Vallejo, one of seven board
members.
He said the bank could even cut the rate to fuel economic
growth if necessary. In the latest Reuters survey, 60 percent of
analysts said they expected the bank to raise borrowing costs at
least one more time this year from 5.25 percent currently.
(Reporting by Carlos Vargas; Writing by Helen Murphy; Editing
by Eduardo Garcia)