UK's Metro Bank buys mortgage portfolio from Cerberus Capital
June 2 British lender Metro Bank Plc said it had bought a portfolio of UK mortgages from a company owned by Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million).
BOGOTA Jan 22 Colombia plans to issue a 10-year global bond denominated in U.S. dollars this month, according to a filing with U.S. regulators and market sources.
The filing did not give the amount of the issuance nor the exact date, but market sources said the bond would have a maturity of 10 years.
According to the finance ministry, the government plans total overseas bonds sales for 2013 of $2.6 billion.
June 2 British lender Metro Bank Plc said it had bought a portfolio of UK mortgages from a company owned by Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million).
TOKYO, June 2 Japan's Nikkei share average broke through the 20,000-point level for the first time since December 2015 on Friday as strong U.S. economic data and a weaker yen boosted investor confidence.