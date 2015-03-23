NEW YORK, March 23 (IFR) - The Republic of Colombia, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, has launched a US$1bn tap of its 5% 2045 bond at Treasuries plus 253bp, two market sources said on Monday.

The launch price is 12bp tighter than initial price thoughts of T+265bp issued earlier today.

Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Itau BBA are expected to price the deal later on Monday.

(Reporting by Mariana Santibanez and Mike Gambale; Editing by Natalie Harrison)