CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of stake in IBM -CNBC
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has sold "a reasonable amount" of his stake in International Business Machines Corp after the stock crossed $180, CNBC reported.
NEW YORK, March 23 (IFR) - The Republic of Colombia, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, has launched a US$1bn tap of its 5% 2045 bond at Treasuries plus 253bp, two market sources said on Monday.
The launch price is 12bp tighter than initial price thoughts of T+265bp issued earlier today.
Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Itau BBA are expected to price the deal later on Monday.
(Reporting by Mariana Santibanez and Mike Gambale; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has sold "a reasonable amount" of his stake in International Business Machines Corp after the stock crossed $180, CNBC reported.
May 5 Gold inched up on Friday as the euro rose against the dollar, but was on track for its biggest weekly fall since November on receding political risks in France and expectations of a U.S. rate rise as early as June. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,228.31 per ounce as of 0105 GMT, after touching 1,225.20 on Thursday, its lowest since March 17. * Gold was poised to end the week down over 3 percent, the biggest percentage fall since the w