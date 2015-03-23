NEW YORK, March 23 (IFR) - The Republic of Colombia, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, has set initial price thoughts of Treasuries plus 265bp area on a maximum US$1bn tap of its outstanding 5% June 2045 bond.

Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Itau BBA are expected to price the deal later on Monday.

(Reporting by IFR; Writing by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)