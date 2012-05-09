BOGOTA, May 9 The yield on Colombia's new Treasury bond that matures in May 2022 was 7 .028 p ercent at auction on Wednesday, according to Finance Ministry data. Peso-denominated Colombian Treasuries, known as TES, are the second-largest source of revenue for the government after tax collection. The auction was 1.97 times oversubscribed, the Finance Ministry said. Here are details on bond yields: THIS AUCTION (PCT) PREVIOUS AUCTION (PCT) May 2022 7.028 - (Reporting by Helen Murphy)